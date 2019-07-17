Song Min Ho and Kang Seung Yoon show off their drenched abs while performing live

Summer calls for less clothing and water to cool off, and WINNER's Song Min Ho and Kang Seung Yoon took those concepts to heart while performing with their group at the 2019 Water Bomb Concert in Busan.

Both Min Ho and Seung Yoon took off their shirts while performing a remix of their song "Everyday", leading netizens to comment:

"This is very appealing."

"I went to Waterbomb and only paid attention to two particular people..."

"When they're on stage, they're idols descended from heaven."





Check the footage of their performance below.