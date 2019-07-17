Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 40 minutes ago

Song Min Ho and Kang Seung Yoon show off their drenched abs while performing live



Summer calls for less clothing and water to cool off, and WINNER's Song Min Ho and Kang Seung Yoon took those concepts to heart while performing with their group at the 2019 Water Bomb Concert in Busan. 

Both Min Ho and Seung Yoon took off their shirts while performing a remix of their song "Everyday", leading netizens to comment: 

"This is very appealing."

"I went to Waterbomb and only paid attention to two particular people..."

"When they're on stage, they're idols descended from heaven." 


Check the footage of their performance below. 

  1. WINNER
  2. Kang Seung Yoon
  3. Song Min Ho (Mino)
Tsukiko75143 pts 6 minutes ago


I really enjoy watching winner on any stage cause u can see that they are having fun. also their visuals are always on point no matter what 😂

BlissVIP234 pts 15 minutes ago


“When they're on stage, they're idols descended from Heaven” lol so cute 😂

WINNER are amazing performers and their performances are so much fun and also their visuals are the best 😍

