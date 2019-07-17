Lee Jun Ki to cameo in 'Hotel Del Luna' for his good friend IU

Actor Lee Jun Ki will be making a cameo appearance in tvN's 'Hotel Del Luna'!

On July 18, tvN confirmed to various media outlets, "It's true that Lee Jun Ki recently wrapped up filming for a cameo in 'Hotel Del Luna'. He will appear in episode 3. Please watch the broadcast to find out what his role was."

Lee Jun Ki previously worked with 'Hotel Del Luna's female lead IU in 2016 drama 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo'. The actor also worked with 'Hotel Del Luna's male lead Yeo Jin Goo in the 2008 drama, 'Iljimae'.



Meanwhile, 'Hotel Del Luna' airs on Saturdays and Sundays at 9 PM KST.

