Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

8

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Lee Jun Ki to cameo in 'Hotel Del Luna' for his good friend IU

AKP STAFF

Actor Lee Jun Ki will be making a cameo appearance in tvN's 'Hotel Del Luna'!

On July 18, tvN confirmed to various media outlets, "It's true that Lee Jun Ki recently wrapped up filming for a cameo in 'Hotel Del Luna'. He will appear in episode 3. Please watch the broadcast to find out what his role was."

Lee Jun Ki previously worked with 'Hotel Del Luna's female lead IU in 2016 drama 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo'. The actor also worked with 'Hotel Del Luna's male lead Yeo Jin Goo in the 2008 drama, 'Iljimae'. 

Meanwhile, 'Hotel Del Luna' airs on Saturdays and Sundays at 9 PM KST.

  1. IU
  2. Lee Jun Ki
  3. Yeo Jin Goo
3 3,721 Share 100% Upvoted

1

MollyMia426 pts 25 minutes ago 0
25 minutes ago

oooh, i'm excited for episode 3 already

Share

1

Mitchy38 pts 50 minutes ago 0
50 minutes ago

Wow, I really miss him

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Idols who could nearly pass off as twins
3 hours ago   26   18,989
Girls
Girls Generation members snap a selfie together
4 hours ago   17   18,955
Girls
Girls Generation members snap a selfie together
4 hours ago   17   18,955
misc.
Idols who could nearly pass off as twins
3 hours ago   26   18,989
Hwa Sa
Hwasa The Millenial Icon
21 hours ago   8   8,281

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND