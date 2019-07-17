Check out VAV's healing art film ahead of 'Give Me More' summer comeback

With less than a week remaining until VAV's summer comeback, go behind the scenes with the boys in Bohol, The Philippines, to catch glimpses of their refreshing concept photoshoot!

For their upcoming special single "Give Me More", VAV will be working with DJ/producing duo Play-N-Skillz, as well as singer/song-writer De La Ghetto, releasing the track in Korea, English, Spanish, as well as a Play-N-Skillz remix version!





Listen to a snippet of "Give Me More" in VAV's art film below, while you wait for their full comeback on July 23 at 6 PM KST!