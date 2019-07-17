Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Check out VAV's healing art film ahead of 'Give Me More' summer comeback

With less than a week remaining until VAV's summer comeback, go behind the scenes with the boys in Bohol, The Philippines, to catch glimpses of their refreshing concept photoshoot!

For their upcoming special single "Give Me More", VAV will be working with DJ/producing duo Play-N-Skillz, as well as singer/song-writer De La Ghetto, releasing the track in Korea, English, Spanish, as well as a Play-N-Skillz remix version!

Listen to a snippet of "Give Me More" in VAV's art film below, while you wait for their full comeback on July 23 at 6 PM KST!

Idols who could nearly pass off as twins
3 hours ago   26   18,989
Idols who could nearly pass off as twins
3 hours ago   26   18,989
Hwasa The Millenial Icon
21 hours ago   8   8,281

