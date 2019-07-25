Actor Lee Si Uhn to celebrate his 10th anniversary since debut on 'I Live Alone'

Actor Lee Si Uhn will be celebrating his 10th anniversary since his debut on 'I Live Alone'.



On the upcoming episode of the MBC reality show, Lee Si Uhn will be spending time with an old friend as he celebrates his 10 years as an actor. During filming, the two looked back on their time struggling with their careers and headed towards their old practice room only to find it looked different.

Lee Si Uhn also went over his old audition tapes, and he and his friend perfectly remembered the lines from their first project together. In the end, the 'I Live Alone' cast member prepared a special gift for his longtime friend, who helped him out a lot in the past. Lee Si Uhn expressed, "I wanted to make sure I give this to you."



This episode of 'I Live Alone' airs on July 26 at 11:15PM KST.