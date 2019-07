Following the end of KCON NY, fans are gearing up for KCON LA and the excitement continues to grow as the final artist lineup is announced for this year's performances.

The event's official Twitter site has tweeted the line up which will include LOONA, Seventeen, SF9, N.Flying, fromis_9, and ITZY!

Concert tickets will go on sale on July 12th. Fans have been tweeting their excitement over the line up and are looking forward to seeing what is in store this year.