Kang Sung Hoon apologizes to fans after embezzlement and fraud charges dropped

Kang Sung Hoon apologized to fans after the embezzlement and fraud charges against him were dropped.



On July 17, prosecution dropped the charges due to a lack of evidence, and Kang Sung Hoon's legal representative Polaris Law Firm released the statement below along with certificates proving he donated the funds he was alleged to have embezzled. Polaris Law stated:





"Kang Sung Hoon was not legally indicted, but as a public figure, he's feeling very apologetic to fans because of the video screening case. He feels great responsibility for not meticulously checking the details of the event and not communicating with fans when he should have.



Through this statement, he'd like to tell fans he'll be careful and make sure this does not happen in the future. He's determined to avoid disappointing his fans again and would like to show them a better side of himself. Furthermore, we ask everyone to refrain from writing false rumors on social media concerning Kang Sung Hoon and his fanclub moderator Park as it's libel and defamation of character."





