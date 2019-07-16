Prosecution drops charges against Sechskies's Kang Sung Hoon for embezzlement of fanclub funds for personal reasons

According to reports on July 17, the Seoul district prosecutor's office has decided to drop charges of embezzling fanclub funds against Sechskies member Kang Sung Hoon.

Previously, members of Kang Sung Hoon's solo fanclub 'Hoony World' pressed charges against the idol, claiming that Kang Sung Hoon pocketed approximately 100,000,000 KRW (~ 85,000 USD) in fanclub funds raised through event ticket sales, merchandise sales, and more for a personal agenda, even though the funds were allegedly raised for donation purposes. Approximately 70 fanclub members signed the petition to file the above case against Kang Sung Hoon, as some also alleged that the idol was involved in a personal relationship with the fanclub's president, and more.

However, the Seoul district prosecutor's office has determined that "there was not enough evidence" to find Kang Sung Hoon guilty of embezzling the above mentioned funds. According to prosecution, the primary purpose of Kang Sung Hoon's 20th anniversary event - the source of the funds raised - was to hold a special event with fans, and the funds raised were intended for use in planning and managing the event; therefore, it is difficult to conclude that the funds were raised for the primary purpose of donation.

