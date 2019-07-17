Jun Hyun Moo & Park Na Rae to head upcoming JTBC variety show 'Hurry Up and Talk'

Jun Hyun Moo and Park Na Rae are set to head the upcoming JTBC variety show 'Hurry Up and Talk'.



Viewers know Jun Hyun Moo and Park Na Rae as part of the 'Rainbow Crew' on MBC's 'I Live Alone', and on July 17, an insider revealed, "Jun Hyun Moo and Park Na Rae have joined the new variety show 'Hurry Up and Talk' as new fixed cast members."



'Hurry Up and Talk' will bring together the celebrities who are known to be talkers as they undergo a new kind of quiz. Actor Kim Jung Nan was previously confirmed as a fixed cast member, and actor Jung Sang Hoon and comedian Moon Se Yoon will be the first guests.



'Hurry Up and Talk' premieres in August.