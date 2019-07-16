Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej

Kang Ji Hwan allegedly not drunk on day of sexual assault + victims only employed at agency for 3 months

Kang Ji Hwan was allegedly not drunk on the day of the sexual assault as previously reported. 

The actor had previously stated he did not remember anything after drinking on the day of the incident, but on the July 16th episode of SBS's 'Access Showbiz Tonight', the alleged victims' lawyer said there's evidence otherwise. The lawyer stated, "He wasn't drunk if you look at his actions immediately following the incident. Kang Ji Hwan was the one who attended the police officers to the victims' room."

The lawyer continued, "The victims requested the help of a third party, and in the explanation of the incident, there are details of his apology."

Kang Ji Hwan's previous statement, saying, "Oppa is sorry," is also coming under scrutiny. His statement caused some to speculate the victims, who were employees of his former agency Huayi Brothers, were in a close relationship with the actor. However, the victim's lawyer clarified, "The victims had only been working at the agency since this past April. They were only business acquaintances." 

As previously reported, Kang Ji Hwan's exclusive contract with the Huayi Brothers has been officially canceled. He's admitted to all charges.

  Kang Ji Hwan
kagayakugucci3,501 pts 19 seconds ago
19 seconds ago

lol @ people who tried to argue that he confessed cause he felt genuine remorse for what he did, and that he committed rape because in his drunken state he wasn't aware of the severity of what he was doing. His side tried to force the women into accepting a settlement, this guy ain't remorseful, he's just fucked.

myfirstwasmblaq360 pts 20 minutes ago
20 minutes ago

This is confusing because when the police brought him in they originally stated that he was still drunk. Maybe they are trying to say that he wasn’t as drunk as he claims.

