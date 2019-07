Kang Daniel (Daniel K) has released the tracklist for his debut solo mini-album 'Color On Me'.

This five-track album has hopeful titles that generate feelings of hope and new beginnings. Although the credits aren't listed, we can assume that the former Wanna One member had the help of many great writers and producers to come up with a final product that fans are excited to hear.

Check out the tracklist below. Which song are you most excited to hear?