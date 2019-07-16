NCT Dream's Jeno & Jaemin are home alone in intriguing comeback teaser images

NCT Dream have unveiled a set of intriguing, slight eerie, and slightly playful teaser images featuring the group's hyung-line, Jeno and Jaemin!

As recently announced, NCT Dream will be making their first ever official comeback after Mark's graduation this July 26 with their 3rd mini album, 'We Boom'. The boys' comeback title track is an impactful "BOOM", but there's not much information about what kind of sound and concept NCT Dream will return with, yet.

Check out Jeno and Jaemin's first set of individual teaser images, below.