JYJ's Jaejoong in talks to star as male lead of 'Jane the Virgin's Korean remake drama

JYJ's Jaejoong is in talks to return to the small-screen, after approximately 2 years!

According to reports on July 23, Jaejoong has been offered the male lead role in an upcoming Channel A drama series, titled 'Jane the Virgin'. The drama will be a Korean remake of the popular American CWTV series of the same name.

If cast, Jaejoong will take on the role of Han Ji Hoon - the heir to a large hotel franchise. He's married but about to become single soon, and is the textbook, handsome "bad boy" type; however, he also carries scars from overcoming cancer in his past.

In response to reports of Jaejoong's return to the small-screen, his label C-Jes Entertainment relayed, "It's true that he received an offer for Channel A's 'Jane the Virgin', and he is looking over the script."

Meanwhile, the Korean remake of 'Jane the Virgin' will likely revolve around the story of a woman who lived keeping her promise with her grandmother to protect her virginity with her life. However, due to a doctor's mistake during her hospital checkup, she suddenly becomes "pregnant". The drama is set to air some time in December.

