News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 55 minutes ago

Jannabi's Hyundai Card 'Curated 57' solo concert sells out in minutes

Indie rock band Jannabi sold out their solo concert in minutes.

As part of the 'Curated 57' series, Jannabi's concert 'Fools On The Hill', sponsored by Hyundai Card, sold out completely as soon as tickets were available. Set to take place in Seoul, the concert will be held on July 13 and 14. 

For this concert, the four members of the band announced that the theme will be about reminiscing their early debut days back in 2015. Their set list will include the top hits "For Lovers Who Hesitate", "She", "Summer", and more. On both days, attendees will also get a chance to purchase a vinyl album version of Jannabi's 2nd album 'Legend' at the venue. 

Check out the official poster below.

