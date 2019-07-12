Jang Dong Min under fire for cursing controversy once again

Comedian and entertainer Jang Dong Min is under fire for a cursing controversy once again.



At the July 11th press conference for XtvN's 'Scene's Quiz', Jang Dong Min expressed his friendship with producer Lee Joon Suk, Yoo Byung Jae, Heo Kyung Hwan, and Yang Se Chan, and at once point, expressed to Yoo Byung Jae, "This XX."



Yoo Byung Jae responded, "Hyung, don't curse though." However, Jang Dong Min didn't stop his profanity, continuing to curse at producer Lee Joon Suk as well.



Some netizens are now criticizing him, stating, "It's an official public event, and it's not common sense for him to curse at other celebrities and the producer like that."

Jang Dong Min is known for his reputation for cursing a lot, which has resulted in a number of controversies. What are your thoughts on the matter?