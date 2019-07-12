Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej

Jang Dong Min under fire for cursing controversy once again

Comedian and entertainer Jang Dong Min is under fire for a cursing controversy once again.

At the July 11th press conference for XtvN's 'Scene's Quiz', Jang Dong Min expressed his friendship with producer Lee Joon SukYoo Byung JaeHeo Kyung Hwan, and Yang Se Chan, and at once point, expressed to Yoo Byung Jae, "This XX."

Yoo Byung Jae responded, "Hyung, don't curse though." However, Jang Dong Min didn't stop his profanity, continuing to curse at producer Lee Joon Suk as well.

Some netizens are now criticizing him, stating, "It's an official public event, and it's not common sense for him to curse at other celebrities and the producer like that." 

Jang Dong Min is known for his reputation for cursing a lot, which has resulted in a number of controversies. What are your thoughts on the matter?

Wang_LouisXIV1,311 pts 55 minutes ago 0
55 minutes ago

Much like Jang Dong Min doesn't really suffer any consequences for cursing so he continues to do so.

AKP staff don't suffer any consequences for not citing their sources, so they continue to engage in plagiarism. Translating an article even if you paraphrase the original in your translation, without citing the original is plagiarism. It truly is sad when the "rabble," the normal users of AKP practice better Journalistic Ethics than the staff. I sincerely hope none of the staff have a job in journalism or attempt to pursue one.

