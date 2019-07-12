Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

GFriend win #1 + Performances from July 12th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!


On today's episode, Baekhyun debuted solo with "UN Village", Limitless debuted with "Dream Play", Euijin debuted solo with "insomnia", and J-Niq debuted with "Loveache". Ha Sung Woon made his comeback with "Blue", Nature returned with "I'm So Pretty", Gavy NJ came back with "See You Again", 1Team made a comeback with "Rolling Rolling", and Noir came back with "Doom Doom".

As for the winners, Kim Chung Ha and GFriend were the nominees, but it was GFriend who took the win with "Fever". Congrats to GFriend!

Other performers included: GFriendKim Chung Ha, Ben, (G)I-DLE, fromis_9, SF9, ATEEZ, Zelo, Lana, No Hoon So, and OnlyOneOf.

Watch the performances below!

WINNER:


DEBUT: Baekhyun


DEBUT: Limitless


DEBUT: Euijin


DEBUT: J-Niq


COMEBACK: Ha Sung Woon


COMEBACK: Nature


COMEBACK: Gavy NJ


COMEBACK: 1Team


COMEBACK: Noir


GFriend

Kim Chung Ha


Ben


(G)I-DLE


fromis_9


SF9


ATEEZ


Zelo


Lana


No Hoon So


OnlyOneOf


  1. ATEEZ
  2. Zelo
  3. Ben
  4. Euijin
  5. Baekhyun
  6. fromis_9
  7. Gavy NJ
  8. GFriend (Girlfriend)
  9. (G)I-DLE
  10. Kim Chung Ha
  11. Limitless
  12. Nature
  13. Noir
  14. OnlyOneOf
  15. SF9
  16. Ha Sung Woon
  17. 1Team
  18. MUSIC BANK
  19. J-NIQ
  20. LANA
  21. NO HOON SO
