GFriend win #1 + Performances from July 12th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On today's episode, Baekhyun debuted solo with "UN Village", Limitless debuted with "Dream Play", Euijin debuted solo with "insomnia", and J-Niq debuted with "Loveache". Ha Sung Woon made his comeback with "Blue", Nature returned with "I'm So Pretty", Gavy NJ came back with "See You Again", 1Team made a comeback with "Rolling Rolling", and Noir came back with "Doom Doom".



As for the winners, Kim Chung Ha and GFriend were the nominees, but it was GFriend who took the win with "Fever". Congrats to GFriend!



Other performers included: GFriend, Kim Chung Ha, Ben, (G)I-DLE, fromis_9, SF9, ATEEZ, Zelo, Lana, No Hoon So, and OnlyOneOf.



Watch the performances below!



