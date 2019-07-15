IZ*ONE teases 'flower version' of 'Violeta' MV to thank fans for its 40 million YouTube views

IZ*ONE has a special gift for their loyal fanbase!

On July 15, the 'Produce 48' project group not only announced that the music video for their second Korean single "Violeta" had surpassed 40 million YouTube views, but that they would be releasing a special 'flower version' of the music video as a gift of thanks.

The announcement was made through their official Twitter account and accompanied by a short video teaser. However, while the gift was revealed, IZ*ONE is keeping the actual release date a surprise!

Stay tuned for the full flower version of "Violeta," and check out the teaser below!