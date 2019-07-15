Girl's Day member Hyeri opens YouTube channel; teases 'Oh! Hyeri Day' reality content

Hyeri is the latest idol to create their own YouTube channel!

On July 15, the Girl's Day member opened her personal YouTube account and uploaded her channel's very first video - a teaser for her upcoming vlog series entitled 'Oh! Hyeri Day.'

In the video, she is seen carrying around a selfie stick as she records her daily life - from visiting the hair salon and grocery shopping to grabbing lunch and riding her bicycle around the city.

According to the teaser, the series will begin on July 22.





Fans can check out Hyeri's official YouTube channel here.

