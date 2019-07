In light of his upcoming solo debut with his 1st special album 'Color on Me', Kang Daniel will be embarking on his 1st ever solo fan meeting tour!

In the official poster for his fan meeting tour below, Kang Daniel has announced dates for Singapore on August 16, and Hong Kong on August 18, with even more dates to come very soon.

Meanwhile, Kang Daniel's special solo debut album 'Color on Me' is set for release this July 25 at 6 PM KST!