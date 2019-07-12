Henry and Gian84 hold hands and make up on 'I Live Alone'

Henry and Gian84 have been amusing viewers with their dumb and dumber brothers concept, but even brothers get in arguments sometimes!

It was revealed on the July 12 broadcast of 'I Live Alone' that Henry and Gian84 got into a little fight in which Henry overreacted at some of the things that Gian84 said. Henry apparently called Gian84 to apologize and hilariously pointed out that his apology wasn't completely accepted!

What ensued was a hilarious and overdramatic reconciliation in which the pair held hands and communicated their feelings together. Actor Sung Hoon kept cracking up in the background.

Check out the footage below.