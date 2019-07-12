GWSN release more refreshing mnemonic teaser photos for comeback

It looks like rookie girl group GWSN will be returning with a refreshing concept for their 3rd mini album, 'The Park In The Night part three'!

Today, the girls have releases mnemonic teaser images of members Seoryoung, Lena, and Minju, as well as a bright and lovely group concept photo, the individual teasers also containing excerpts from 'The Park In The Night part three'.

Fans can look forward to even more of GWSN's comeback concept teasers coming next week, ahead of the full release of their 3rd mini album on July 23 at 6 PM KST!