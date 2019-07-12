BTS, EXO, & WINNER take up top 3 spots in boy group brand values for July

From June 11 through July 12, 2019, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation analyzed over 62 million pieces of big data involving K-Pop boy groups, including in categories such as participation, media activity, communication, community, and more.

The biggest boy band in the world BTS came in 1st place once again for the month of July with a total of 15,236,505 points, followed by EXO with 4,806,308 points, and WINNER in 3rd place with a total of 2,548,404 points. Boy group SF9 came in a close 4th place with 2,244,238 points.

From 5th through 10th place are, in order: Seventeen, NU'EST, NCT, INFINITE, SHINee, and TVXQ. Check out the full rankings below.