Music Video
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 22 days ago

Check out the MV for Tiffany Young's Korean remix version of 'Runaway'

On May 31 at 1 PM KST, Tiffany Young revealed a Korean remix version of "Runaway" for her domestic fans!

Originally part of Tiffany Young's first U.S. EP 'Lips On Lips', the Korean remix version of "Runaway" was reborn featuring Chloe Flower and Babyface, as well as arrangement and producing by The Rascals and Kev Nish. Furthermore, Tiffany Young's good friend and fellow Girls' Generation member Sooyoung took part in writing the Korean lyrics to the remix version of "Runaway", making the single even more special for domestic listeners.

Check out the dreamlike MV for Tiffany Young's "Runaway" Korean remix version, above!

