ASTRO's MJ & Sanha to MC tvN D web variety show 'Night of Blanket Kicks'

ASTRO's MJ and Sanha will be hosting a brand new, tvN D web variety series, titled 'Night of Blanket Kicks'!

Set to premiere this July 18 at 10 PM KST via tvN D's YouTube and Facebook, 'Night of Blanket Kicks' is a talk show where anonymous netizens send in their embarrassing or 'fail' stories, the kinds that make you want to kick your blanket in frustration just thinking about it at night! While reading each of the anonymous stories, the hosts MJ and Sanha must not laugh under any circumstance. If they do, they'll face consequences!

Anyone can send in all kinds of stories for MJ and Sanha to read on 'Night of Blanket Kicks' beginning July 3 via tvN D's YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and more. Are you looking forward to MJ x Sanha's new web talk show?



