DJ HYO to make a comeback with a new single 'Badster'!

DJ HYO is making a comeback soon!

According to SM Entertainment, DJ HYO a.k.a Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon will be returning with a new single titled "Badster" this July 20 at 6 PM KST. The upcoming single will be a Psytrance genre, combining electronic music with percussion sounds for a powerful combination. It will be released in both Korean and English versions.

Meanwhile, DJ HYO will be performing this September 7 at the '2019 Spectrum Dance Music Festival', one of the largest EDM festivals in Asia. .

