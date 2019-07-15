Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

GFriend to feature as Korea's representatives in exclusive BBC documentary about K-Pop

On July 16, GFriend's label Source Music revealed to media outlets, "GFriend recently carried out an exclusive interview with England's BBC. We received a request via BBC for a documentary about K-Pop, and GFriend participated in the interview as Korea's representative girl group. The broadcast is expected to air some time in mid-September via BBC4." 

The new BBC documentary reportedly explores the popularity of K-Pop in Europe in depth, also delving deeper into topics such as Korean music programs, and more. The BBC staff visited Korea in order to complete filming for the documentary. 

Meanwhile, GFriend plan to greet fans through their upcoming 2nd ever Asia fan meeting tour, 'Go Go GFriend!'.

DTRT7,352 pts 4 minutes ago
4 minutes ago

If the BBC's documentary of Nine Muses serves as any indication of what we can expect from this new show, don't expect a walk down the flowered path.


Kpop is an ugly thing behind the scenes. Don't expect this show not to be controversial and if they show you something you weren't prepared to see, you can't blame the BBC for showing you the truth.

83degrees-27 pts 7 minutes ago
7 minutes ago

Wow! That is AMAZING!!!! Congratulations 🎊

