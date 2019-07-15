GFriend to feature as Korea's representatives in exclusive BBC documentary about K-Pop

On July 16, GFriend's label Source Music revealed to media outlets, "GFriend recently carried out an exclusive interview with England's BBC. We received a request via BBC for a documentary about K-Pop, and GFriend participated in the interview as Korea's representative girl group. The broadcast is expected to air some time in mid-September via BBC4."

The new BBC documentary reportedly explores the popularity of K-Pop in Europe in depth, also delving deeper into topics such as Korean music programs, and more. The BBC staff visited Korea in order to complete filming for the documentary.

Meanwhile, GFriend plan to greet fans through their upcoming 2nd ever Asia fan meeting tour, 'Go Go GFriend!'.