Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

KARD's B.M excites fans with potential new clothing line

KARD's B.M is exciting fans with what may be an upcoming new clothing line!

Back on July 18, B.M shared photos posing in a pair of stylish, black cargo pants, emphasizing the pants' sleek branding. He also wrote, "Stay inspired. Staydium by BM. Coming soon," raising fans' curiosity!

He also shared a link for 'Stadium LA's official Instagram account, which you can find below. Many fans believe that B.M is getting ready to launch his very own fashion line! Do you want to see it happen?

I think it might be his family's clothing line actually. I believe he said during a vlive, a couple months ago, that his family makes clothes. I think they are doing a new line or something and he had a part in coming up with the name. It's been so long that I don't know for certain that what I just said is completely true. However, I do know that he said that his family makes clothes and they were going to coming out with something. Yeah.

