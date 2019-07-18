KARD's B.M excites fans with potential new clothing line

KARD's B.M is exciting fans with what may be an upcoming new clothing line!

Back on July 18, B.M shared photos posing in a pair of stylish, black cargo pants, emphasizing the pants' sleek branding. He also wrote, "Stay inspired. Staydium by BM. Coming soon," raising fans' curiosity!

He also shared a link for 'Stadium LA's official Instagram account, which you can find below. Many fans believe that B.M is getting ready to launch his very own fashion line! Do you want to see it happen?