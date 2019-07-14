BTS adds Saudi Arabia date to 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' stadium world tour

BTS has added another stop to their ongoing 2019 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' stadium world tour!

On July 14, Big Hit Entertainment released another tour poster for the concert series, this time announcing that the group will be playing the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 11.

Meanwhile, the announcement comes roughly a week after the group announced extra dates in parts of Europe, South America, and Japan.

Check out the Saudi Arabia poster below, and stay tuned for more BTS news!