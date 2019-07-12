Adorable interactions between (G)I-DLE's Yuqi & Pentagon's Yanan on China's 'Keep Running' go viral

Cube Entertainment labelmates (G)I-DLE's Yuqi and Pentagon's Yanan have gone viral for their super cute interactions from the latest episode of China's 'Keep Running'!

This latest episode of 'Keep Running' featured each of the fixed cast members inviting their "best friends" as game partners. When bringing out her "best friend" guest for this episode, Yuqi shared, "To be honest, I picked someone random. We haven't talked much and we have no collabs, but! I brought Yanan here for a reason. His nickname is 'Shanghai Little Prince'!"

Later, one interaction between the two partners particularly garnered buzz from viewers, as Yanan was asked the question, "Do Yuqi is more suited to be a girlfriend or a friend?" Yanan answered, "In my personal opinion... not speaking for myself specifically but speaking for all males in general... I think girlfriend is better."

Check out some viral moments from Yuqi and Yanan's appearance on 'Keep Running' below! Meanwhile, also on this episode, WayV's Lucas invited his fellow WayV member Kun as his "best friend" partner.

[eng] yanan answering a question about yuqi pic.twitter.com/0BrAgs3jKz — sum(xuan:r) (@tinyjojin) July 12, 2019

Yanan and Yuqi's friendship are adorable please I'm so soft for them istg pic.twitter.com/dmw1cGP4PD — sum(victoria:r) (@adachiyutotoro) July 12, 2019

Yanan yuqi on keep running!

Tmrw if i’m not wrong ahhhh cannot waittttttttt!!! I’ll take whatever crumbs of yanan pic.twitter.com/ShEvIPBLeK — Dext Yanan (@heymylubjulie) July 11, 2019