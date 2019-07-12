S.I.S's Jihye & Dal decide to leave the group, Minji, Gaeul, Anne, & Sebin to continue promoting as 4-members

On July 13, girl group S.I.S's label JMG (also Double X Entertainment) revealed, "S.I.S will be promoting as a 4-member group with Minji, Gaeul, Anne, and Sebin from now on."

JMG added on, "Our contract with member Jihye recently came to an end. She plans on focussing on her studies for the time being, instead of promoting solo." Dal, on the other hand, will be taking a hiatus from her promotions due to personal reasons.

Finally, JMG revealed, "We came to the conclusion that the 4-members of S.I.S including Minji, Gaeul, Anne, and Sebin (below) have infinite capabilities and skills to continue promoting as a group. Nothing has been decided in regard to the potential recruiting of new members."

