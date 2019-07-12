Mnet's 'World Klass' introduces 4th trainee Kyung Ho from Korea

Upcoming global male idol survival project 'World Klass' has revealed it's 4th trainee, Kyung Ho from Korea.



So far, the upcoming Mnet survival program has revealed Chan, Chi Hoon, Robin, and Kyung Ho. Today's trainee Kyung Ho specializes in dance and vocals, filling up the frame with his tall height and charming smile.

Through Mnet's 'World Klass', a total of 20 male trainees will complete in a series of survival missions with aims to debut in a global group called TOO (Ten Oriented Orchestra). Among the 20 trainees, only 10 will be selected to debut.

Stay tuned for more 'World Klass' member reveals next week, leading up to the premiere of the program this September.