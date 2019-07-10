Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 12 minutes ago

Actress Goo Hye Sun opens up about her cheating ex-boyfriend

Actress Goo Hye Sun opened up about her cheating ex-boyfriend at the interview for her novel 'Tear Shaped Like a Heart' on July 10.

Goo Hye Sun discussed her main character So Ju, saying, "She's like I was in my twenties," referring to So Ju's unique personality. She continued, "When my first love said he was seeing another women, I thought that I must see who the woman is. When I actually saw her, I thought about how she seemed okay. At the time, I couldn't see any flaws in her, so I told my boyfriend to go ahead and date her."

The actress added, "I thought my lover was like my family. I think that's why I got more and more afraid of separating."

Goo Hye Sun previously discussed how her marriage to Ahn Jae Hyun also inspired her novel.

