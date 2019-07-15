Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

AB6IX's Park Woo Jin voted 'idol rapper with sexiest low-tone voice' in recent poll

AB6IX's Park Woo Jin has been selected as the idol rapper with the sexiest low-toned voice.

Korean social platform Idol Chart held a survey from July 8 through 14 asking their users to name their favorite low-toned idol rappers, finally revealing the results on July 15. 13,918 K-pop fans participated in the survey overall.

Park Woo Jin played at the top with 10,263 votes in total, roughly 74% of votes overall. BTS's Suga ranked in second with 3,047 votes, 22% of total votes. In this place was Park Woo Jin's fellow former Wanna One groupmate Lai Kuan Lin at 380 votes, or roughly 3%.

Honorable mentions included EXO's Chanyeol, BTOB's Minhyuk, Block B's P.O, MONSTA X's I.M, Seventeen's Wonwoo, and SF9's Chani.

The full results can be found on Idol Chart's poll page. This week's poll is currently asking fans to name the idol they would like to go on summer vacation with.

