B1A4's Sandeul to hold Japan encore solo concert; Gongchan to appear as guest

Sandeul has announced he will be holding an additional solo concert in Tokyo on July 27.



This time around, he will be joined by fellow B1A4 member Gongchan, who will be appearing as a special guest.





Prior to this announcement, other stops on his 2019 'Sandeul 1st Concert in Japan - Hibiki' concert series included a June 16 show in Osaka and a June 19 show in Tokyo. The idol also performed at Seoul's Blue Square i'Market Hall on June 29 and 30 through his domestic 'Wind Forest' solo concert series.



Meanwhile, Sandeul also hosts the MBC Fusion FM radio program 'Sandeul's Starry Night'.