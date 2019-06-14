Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 8 days ago

Yoochun to possibly have 3-5 year probation length following sentence

A lawyer discussed the legal implications of Yoochun's sentence on the June 14 broadcast of 'Entertainment Weekly.'

It was revealed during the trial that Park Yoochun injected drugs with his former fiance, Hwang Hana, 7 times. She has not appeared to reporters following the trial. 

The lawyer stated that "Park Yoochun admitted to his crime after a thorough medical investigation after holding media play that affected his investigation. I can't help but doubt the sincerity of his reflection. Because of this, he could receive a harsher penalty compared to if he had admitted to his crime in the beginning."

The lawyer stated that it seemed like "Park Yoochun could receive a 3-5 year probation period following his 1-2 year jail sentence."


The prosecution is seeking a 1.5-year prison sentence due to Yoochun's use of the drug Philopon. 

