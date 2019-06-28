Yang Hyun Suk reportedly insists on innocence to YGE employees before police questioning

Yang Hyun Suk reportedly insisted on his innocence to YG Entertainment employees before being summoned by police for his suspected involvement in prostitution negotiation.



On June 26, the former YG Entertainment head and producer was called in for questioning as a witness, but according to an insider, he made sure to clear up any suspicions with YGE employees beforehand. Yang Hyun Suk reportedly told them, "I feel that the reports surrounding the suspicions about prostitution are so unfair. I'm not at all embarrassed. There's no need to be shaken."



As previously reported, Yang Hyun Suk resigned from all this positions at YG Entertainment following numerous scandals involving labelmates.

