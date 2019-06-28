Director Hong Sang Soo will not appeal court's decision to deny his divorce; intends to wait for current laws to change

On June 28, director Hong Sang Soo's legal representative issued an official press statement, revealing the director's intentions to not appeal the court's decision from earlier this month.

Back on June 14, the court turned down Hong Sang Soo's request to divorce his wife 'A', as the law does not grand divorce requests to those who are responsible for corrupting a legal marriage.

According to Hong Sang Soo's legal rep, he "has decided not to appeal the court's first decision regarding his divorce request, in order to focus on his current life as well as work and productions."

However, the legal rep stressed, "There is no change in the fact that he has decided to end his married life. [Hong Sang Soo] plans on seeking the court approval in the future, once the judicial system obtains the specific, societal conditions required."

Director Hong Sang Soo has been in a public affair with actress Kim Min Hee since late 2016.

