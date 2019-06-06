WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon named as 'least chill' member + reveals the first album he owned was TVXQ

On June 6, the 4 members of WINNER attended their first schedule as a full group after leader Kang Seung Yoon's recent visit to the hospital.

Appearing as guests on 'Ji Suk Jin's 2o'clock Date', Kang Seung Yoon made sure to update listeners on his current condition after recovering from a herniated disc in his neck. "After receiving focussed treatment and getting plenty of rest, I got much better. I'm okay to carry out schedules where I can sit down. But if I end up dancing on stage a little less vigorously than usual, please understand. I will take care of myself better from now on," he shared.

While discussing WINNER's comeback title track "Ah Yeah", DJ Ji Suk Jin asked, "Which WINNER member is the 'least chill'?" The members answered, "It's Seung Yoon. Everyone else is blood type A but he's blood type B, and he's the least chill member." Kang Seung Yoon had to agree and added, "I think I do tend to hold grudges a little longer or hold things inside more than the other members."

Next, the WINNER members named the very first albums they ever owned. Kim Jin Woo answered IU's "Heart", and explained, "I didn't buy the album, but I downloaded it. I was comforted a lot by this song." Kang Seung Yoon coined TVXQ's 1st album 'Tri-Angle', which contains the group's debut title track "Hug", as the first album he ever owned. He relayed, "['Hug'] was the first K-Pop song I came across. One noona that I was close friends with since I was young was a Cassiopeia. She gave me her cassette tape, so I listened to the tape every day."