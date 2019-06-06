Rapper Beenzino and Urban Zakapa to collaborate for upcoming single 'Seoul Night'



Rapper Beenzino and Urban Zakapa will be collaborating for their upcoming single "Seoul Night".



On June 6, reports revealed Beenzino is featured in Urban Zakapa's new digital single "Seoul Night", which was composed by the group's 3 members Kwon Soon Il, Jo Hyun Ah, and Park Yong In. The track will be the rapper and trio's third collaboration together following "Get" in 2015 and "Thursday Night" in 2016.



Urban Zakapa's "Seoul Night" featuring Beenzino drops on June 13 KST.



In other news, Beenzino was officially discharged from his military service this past April.