Vocal group Vromance to return with new single 'You Can Lean On Me'

Vocal group Vromance, also known as MAMAMOO's little sibling group under RBW Entertainment, will be making a comeback after approximately 10 months.

Their new digital single "You Can Lean On Me" is set to drop this June 27 at 6 PM KST. A dramatic and emotional ballad genre, "You Can Lean On Me" was produced by RBW's hitmaker team including Kim Do Hoon, Hwang Sung Jin, and Lee Sang Ho.

What's more special about the new single is that all 4 members of Vromance participated in vocals for the track, just before member Hyunkyu's mandatory military enlistment earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Vromance debuted back in July of 2016 with their 1st mini album, 'The Action'.



