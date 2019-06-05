Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 17 days ago

Veteran singer/producer Yoon Jong Shin's label gives follow-up statement on his exit from variety shows

Veteran singer/producer Yoon Jong Shin's label has released a follow-up statement on his exit from variety shows.

Yoon Jong Shin's reps revealed the end to his decade-long 'Monthly Yoon Jong Shin' series and his upcoming special project, which has now been revealed as 'Nomad Project 2020'. On June 5, his reps stated, "It's come time for Yoon Jong Shin to rest. Since last year and the year before that, he's been tired because his schedule was so full. With the heavy load, it seems he's now suffering from a bit of depression."

They continued, "What's most important is that he hasn't been able to enjoy anything, while he's been chasing after his schedule. He's also likely to be apologetic to viewers because he's not enjoying his work as much. It's become an important time for him to recharge."

With his leave from variety shows, Yoon Jong Shin will be focusing fully on 'Nomad Project 2020'. 

sassaenganim171 pts 17 days ago
17 days ago

So glad he made the choice to leave before it got worse. Mental health is always more important.

2

Znewie71512 pts 17 days ago
17 days ago

Sometimes you have to take a break from things, it can really stress you out and yep, that can lead to lead to depression. Rest up Yoon Jong Shin, take care of your health first, your an amazing person, good luck on your project.

