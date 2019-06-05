Veteran singer/producer Yoon Jong Shin's label gives follow-up statement on his exit from variety shows

Veteran singer/producer Yoon Jong Shin's label has released a follow-up statement on his exit from variety shows.



Yoon Jong Shin's reps revealed the end to his decade-long 'Monthly Yoon Jong Shin' series and his upcoming special project, which has now been revealed as 'Nomad Project 2020'. On June 5, his reps stated, "It's come time for Yoon Jong Shin to rest. Since last year and the year before that, he's been tired because his schedule was so full. With the heavy load, it seems he's now suffering from a bit of depression."



They continued, "What's most important is that he hasn't been able to enjoy anything, while he's been chasing after his schedule. He's also likely to be apologetic to viewers because he's not enjoying his work as much. It's become an important time for him to recharge."



With his leave from variety shows, Yoon Jong Shin will be focusing fully on 'Nomad Project 2020'.