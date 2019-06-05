Super Junior's Kyuhyun to feature on 'Radio Star' as guest

Super Junior's Kyuhyun will be featuring on MBC's 'Radio Star' as a guest.



After his military discharge, Kyuhyun turned down the offer to continue his 5-year run as a host on 'Radio Star', but he'll be reuniting with the MC panel as a guest instead. The Super Junior member previously revealed why he decided not to join the talk show, explaining he struggled as a host and would cry himself to sleep.



In related news, Kyuhyun is set to host the upcoming JTBC music talk show 'Run.Wav'. His episode of 'Radio Star' airs on June 12 KST, and WINNER's Lee Seung Hoon will be featuring as the special MC.