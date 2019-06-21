Sulli denies drug use rumors on 'replynight'

Sulli is directly addressing malicious comments accusing her of using drugs.

On the June 21 broadcast of 'reply night,' Sulli read a comment that stated "You know when you use drugs, your pupils get bigger right. Look at Sulli's pupils."

Sulli stated that people went so far as to put up pictures comparing her to that of actual drug users.

She stated "Because I played a drug addict in the movie 'Real' I watched five movies a day in order to prepare for that role. My friends asked me if I was method acting like Heath Ledger. I just wanted to do a good job."

She then said that they could test her right there and then by taking her hair. When Kim Sook jokingly stated that Sulli had dyed hair, Sulli retorted that they could take her leg hair instead.

It seems like netizens have just been finding reasons to hate on Sulli when she was just trying her best to be a good actress. What do you think of this situation?