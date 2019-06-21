Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Sulli denies drug use rumors on 'replynight'

Sulli is directly addressing malicious comments accusing her of using drugs.

On the June 21 broadcast of 'reply night,' Sulli read a comment that stated "You know when you use drugs, your pupils get bigger right. Look at Sulli's pupils."

Sulli stated that people went so far as to put up pictures comparing her to that of actual drug users.

She stated "Because I played a drug addict in the movie 'Real' I watched five movies a day in order to prepare for that role. My friends asked me if I was method acting like Heath Ledger. I just wanted to do a good job."

She then said that they could test her right there and then by taking her hair. When Kim Sook jokingly stated that Sulli had dyed hair, Sulli retorted that they could take her leg hair instead.

It seems like netizens have just been finding reasons to hate on Sulli when she was just trying her best to be a good actress. What do you think of this situation? 

pink_oracle 11 hours ago
11 hours ago

Sulli is very exposed, if she'd been taking drugs or even hanging out with known drug users it would be public knowledge by now.

sik_k_is_a_whore 11 hours ago
11 hours ago

whatever sulli does is going to be a reason for people to hate. the biggest threat is the biggest target. she’s pretty, can sing, can dance, can act, and doesn’t abide by their society rules. all of them want to be her but can’t, so they hate on her instead. WOW the jealousy you guys are portraying in the replies!! I feel bad some of you guys were born haters😔

