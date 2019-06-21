Henry and Kian 84 hide in actor Sung Hoon's car on 'I Live Alone'

The dumb and dumber brothers, Kian 84 and Henry pulled through to do something nice for their friend.

On the June 21 broadcast of 'I Live Alone' Kian 84 and Henry went to the set of Sung Hoon's drama. The two sneaked into Sung Hoon's car, surprising him.

The pair made Sung Hoon smile by presenting him with snacks, receiving a warm hug in return. They just wanted to do something nice for their stressed friend!

But Lee Si Yeon displayed his jealous saying "You guys didn't do that for me!"

Hopefully, the members will do something nice for Lee Si Yeon too in the future to make sure he feels loved.