Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 12 hours ago

Tiffany Young reveals dates and locations for her North American tour 'Magnetic Moon'

Tiffany Young is going on tour and she might come to a city near you!

She recently announced that she will be embarking on her 18 city North American tour 'Magnetic Moon.' Tiffany will be hitting some major cities such as San Francisco, Vancouver, Minneapolis, and more. You can also participate in her special pre-sale campaign and enter to win 2 tickets, soundcheck access, and autographed tour merchandise!

Here are the venues and dates:

10/25 San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

10/27 Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

10/28 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

10/29 Seattle, WA @ Showbox at The Market

11/1 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

11/2 Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

11/4 Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

11/6 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/8 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

11/9 Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

11/10 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/12 Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

11/13 Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

11/15 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/16 Dallas, TX @ Trees

11/18 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

11/20 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

11/21 Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

Check out more info on her tour locations here: https://www.tunespeak.com/tour/5d0a4554f6f96446025df73d?p=5d0a4554f6f96446025df740

4 4,328 Share 37% Upvoted

Why so many downvotes, wtf

The poster is really pretty I also like the tour's name. Too bad I am from Europe we can only hope that sometimes in the future Tiffany will also have a tour here as well.

