Tiffany Young reveals dates and locations for her North American tour 'Magnetic Moon'

Tiffany Young is going on tour and she might come to a city near you!
She recently announced that she will be embarking on her 18 city North American tour 'Magnetic Moon.' Tiffany will be hitting some major cities such as San Francisco, Vancouver, Minneapolis, and more. You can also participate in her special pre-sale campaign and enter to win 2 tickets, soundcheck access, and autographed tour merchandise!
Here are the venues and dates:
10/25 San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
10/27 Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
10/28 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
10/29 Seattle, WA @ Showbox at The Market
11/1 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
11/2 Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
11/4 Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
11/6 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11/8 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
11/9 Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall
11/10 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/12 Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre
11/13 Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
11/15 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/16 Dallas, TX @ Trees
11/18 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
11/20 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
11/21 Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
Check out more info on her tour locations here: https://www.tunespeak.com/tour/5d0a4554f6f96446025df73d?p=5d0a4554f6f96446025df740
