Tiffany Young reveals dates and locations for her North American tour 'Magnetic Moon'

Tiffany Young is going on tour and she might come to a city near you!

She recently announced that she will be embarking on her 18 city North American tour 'Magnetic Moon.' Tiffany will be hitting some major cities such as San Francisco, Vancouver, Minneapolis, and more. You can also participate in her special pre-sale campaign and enter to win 2 tickets, soundcheck access, and autographed tour merchandise!

Here are the venues and dates:

10/25 San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom



10/27 Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre



10/28 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom



10/29 Seattle, WA @ Showbox at The Market



11/1 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue



11/2 Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre



11/4 Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall



11/6 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer



11/8 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club



11/9 Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall



11/10 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel



11/12 Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre



11/13 Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre



11/15 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall



11/16 Dallas, TX @ Trees



11/18 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater



11/20 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom



11/21 Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

Check out more info on her tour locations here: https://www.tunespeak.com/tour/5d0a4554f6f96446025df73d?p=5d0a4554f6f96446025df740