Lee Hi shares the title of her upcoming comeback web reality series 'H24I' in a cute teaser

Lee Hi is coming soon with a comeback reality series via her YouTube channel, 'H24I'!

In her first, cute teaser clip above, the singer can be seen sharing her very own idea of what her web reality series should be called, earning approval from her director. 'H24I' takes the "Hi" from Lee Hi's own name, and the "24" from her comeback album name, also meaning that the series will detail every moment of Lee Hi's life, 24 hours a day.

Lee Hi has yet to announce the premiere date and time frame of her upcoming 'H24I' series, so you'll have to stay tuned for more information!