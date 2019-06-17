Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 4 days ago

Lee Hi shares the title of her upcoming comeback web reality series 'H24I' in a cute teaser

AKP STAFF

Lee Hi is coming soon with a comeback reality series via her YouTube channel, 'H24I'!

In her first, cute teaser clip above, the singer can be seen sharing her very own idea of what her web reality series should be called, earning approval from her director. 'H24I' takes the "Hi" from Lee Hi's own name, and the "24" from her comeback album name, also meaning that the series will detail every moment of Lee Hi's life, 24 hours a day. 

Lee Hi has yet to announce the premiere date and time frame of her upcoming 'H24I' series, so you'll have to stay tuned for more information!

BIGBANG_VIP_4eva658 pts 4 days ago
4 days ago

Downvoted for what? Because she’s under YG? She hasn’t done anything wrong.... stop punishing the innocent because you don’t like people she has associated with

You all cried to YG about her comeback, saying she doesn’t deserve that mistreatment but you’re also the ones that are contributing to the mistreatment

lymli_queen-7 pts 4 days ago
4 days ago

everybody says bi is a victim, I think the victim here is lee hi, she made her front comeback song with bi and now she can0t or have to pick another song to continue on

