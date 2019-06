Model/style influencer Moon Gabi teamed up with jewelry brand 'Pandora' for a stylish and edgy summer pictorial for next month's issue of '1st Look'!

In her pictorial, Moon Gabi pulled off a very unique style by matching elegant 'Pandora' jewelry with at-home workout outfits, as well as sexy party outing looks. Check out previews of Moon Gabi's full pictorial via '1st Look's Instagram, below!