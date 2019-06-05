ATEEZ reveal more mysterious code posters for 'Treasure EP.3: One To All'

ATEEZ have revealed more mysterious code posters for their upcoming album 'Treasure EP.3: One To All'.



As previously reported, the rookie boy group ATEEZ will be carrying out a unique comeback event this time around by having fans and the group members vote on the comeback title song between "Wave" and "Illusion". Fans can visit ATEEZ's official fan cafe or MyMusicTaste's website to cast their votes.



ATEEZ's 3rd mini album 'Treasure EP.3: One To All' is set to drop on June 10 at 6 PM KST! Check out the new code posters below and the previous one here.



