TXT are characters in their own fairy tale in 'Nap of a Star' MV

TXT have revealed their music video for "Nap of a Star".

In the gorgeous MV, the boys of TXT star in their own stop-motion style fairy tale. "Nap of a Star" is a track from the group's debut album 'The Dream Chapter: Star', which featured "Crown" as the title song.

Check out TXT's "Nap of a Star" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

She_her_her124 pts 17 days ago
17 days ago

Enchantingly mesmerizing the boys vocals are divinely angelic as is the fascinating fantasy concept visuals , indeed so much to interpret in the MV - Excellent TXT.

10

Brewingstorm15 pts 17 days ago
17 days ago

I really enjoyed the MV! Well executed, gave me goosebumps and I wish the story would go on

