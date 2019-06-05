TXT are characters in their own fairy tale in 'Nap of a Star' MV

TXT have revealed their music video for "Nap of a Star".



In the gorgeous MV, the boys of TXT star in their own stop-motion style fairy tale. "Nap of a Star" is a track from the group's debut album 'The Dream Chapter: Star', which featured "Crown" as the title song.



Check out TXT's "Nap of a Star" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

