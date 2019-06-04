'Produce X101' fans form alliances to vote for the trainees' concept evaluation songs & groups

As many of you know, from June 1 through June 8, domestic fans of Mnet's 'Produce X101' can cast their votes to divide up the currently remaining trainees into groups for the upcoming 3rd round - the concept evaluation round.

The concept evaluation round is the first survival round where trainees can perform original songs composed just for themselves, rather than performing cover stages. This year, the 5 concept evaluations songs are as follows: "Pretty Girl" (Funky/retro dance), "Super Special Girl" (Future funk), "Move" (Mainstream pop), "Monday To Sunday" (R&B/Dance house), and "U Got It" (Future EDM dance).

The task of the "nation's producers", or viewers, is to match specific trainees to specific songs based on the mood, image, and concept of each song. With voting currently under way, some fans of 'Produce X101' have chosen to form alliance with one another - forming unofficial, pre-planned groups and promoting the formations via online communities and SNS platforms!

Each song allows voters to select 12 trainees total (who will be divided into teams of 2). Check out some of these fan-formed alliance groups for this season's concept evaluation songs, below:

Trainees seemingly not included in any current alliances: Kang Hyun Soo, Kwon Hee Jun, Moon Jun Ho, Wang Goon Ho, Woo Jae Won, Lee Yoo Jin, Choi Jun Sung, Tony, Peak, Hidaka Mahiro.



What do you think of the unofficial, alliance-formed teams so far?