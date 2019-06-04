Rapper Swings speaks out against vandalism of pizza shop sign

Rapper Swings spoke out against the vandalism of his pizza shop sign.



On June 4, Swings posted footage of men vandalizing the sign at his pizza shop Phoenix Pizza along with the message, "Destruction of sign at Phoenix Pizza. There are numerous incidents like this... Last time, someone came to my building, destroyed the door, tried to find me, and were taken away by the police. Some other person trespassed and was arrested. Another wrecked my motorcycle. Scam artists always threaten and try to steal money from you."



He continued, "The fact that these things keep happening to me is because I have a problem too. I'll become more of an adult. Whenever people caused harm to me in the past, I acted like the bigger person and let it slide. You even mocked the pizza shop employee. I hope that you learn that every action has a reaction. Let's talk while eating a slice of pizza together later."



In the footage below, a man seems to throw his body at the Phoenix Pizza neon sign. Stay tuned for updates.



