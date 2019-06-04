Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 18 days ago

Rapper Swings speaks out against vandalism of pizza shop sign

Rapper Swings spoke out against the vandalism of his pizza shop sign.

On June 4, Swings posted footage of men vandalizing the sign at his pizza shop Phoenix Pizza along with the message, "Destruction of sign at Phoenix Pizza. There are numerous incidents like this... Last time, someone came to my building, destroyed the door, tried to find me, and were taken away by the police. Some other person trespassed and was arrested. Another wrecked my motorcycle. Scam artists always threaten and try to steal money from you."

He continued, "The fact that these things keep happening to me is because I have a problem too. I'll become more of an adult. Whenever people caused harm to me in the past, I acted like the bigger person and let it slide. You even mocked the pizza shop employee. I hope that you learn that every action has a reaction. Let's talk while eating a slice of pizza together later."

In the footage below, a man seems to throw his body at the Phoenix Pizza neon sign. Stay tuned for updates.

피닉스 피자 간판 부시기 사건. 이런 일이 허다한데.. 저번엔 어떤 사람이 우리 사옥 와서 문 다 부시고 나 찾고 경찰서 끌려가고. 누군 무단침입해서 잡히고 새벽에.. 누군 내 오토바이 돌인지 몽둥인 갖다 부시고 ㅋㅋㅋ 모든 방면에서 디스 터지지, 사기꾼들은 협박하고 어설프게 돈 뜯어내려고 하지. 성공하기도 하고. 인정하기 싫지만 자신의 삶에서 자꾸 이런 일이 일어난다는 건 나한테도 문제가 있다는 것을 양자물리학에 대해서 조금 알게 된 이후로 인정하게 됐어. 그런데도 계속 이런 일이 터지는 건, 사실 내가 원했기 때문이야. 내가 만든 현실이야. 하지만 이젠 바꿔볼게. 조금 더 어른이 돼 볼게. ps: 피자 간판 워류겐한 친구 혹시 보고 있다면 내가 그동안 사람들 나한테 피해 줄때마다 항상 대인배인 척 봐줬는데 당신은 우리 직원들 무시하면서 조롱했다던데.. 이제 당신도 작용 반작용 원리 한 번 몸으로 체험하고 언젠가 인사하러 오면 피자나 한 조각 같이 나눠 먹으면서 후기 얘기해줘요. #imjmwdp #올해도우리꺼 #피닉스피자사랑합니다

He think that vandalism is good to his career. He have lot of problems and he make another problem.

